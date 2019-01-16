Police Name Frank Mba As New PRO

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

Less than 24 hours after the appointment of Mohammed Abubakar Adamu as new Inspector General of Police, the new IGP has named Frank Mba as new Force Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Mba will take over from ACP Jimoh Moshood.

Mba hails from Enugu, and is a graduate of Law from the University of Lagos. He graduated from the Police Academy, Kano as the best graduating cadet inspector in 1993.

He became Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1999, was promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2003, Superintendent of Police in 2006 and Chief Superintendent of Police in 2012.

Mba, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, had previously served as the a PRO under the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar from 2012 to 2014.

SaharaReporters, New York

