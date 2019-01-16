Rihanna Sues Dad For Using Their Last Name For Business

Rihanna had already trademarked the 'Fenty' name for some business ventures, but the singer is claiming in the suit that her father is using the reputation she has created with the name for profit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

X17online.com

Rihanna Fenty, an American singer popularly known as Rihanna, has sued her father, Ronald Fenty, for using their last name for business.

Rihanna had already trademarked the 'Fenty' name for some business ventures, but the singer is claiming in the suit that her father is using the reputation she has created with the name for profit.

According to a court document obtained by American magazine, TMZ on Tuesday, allegedly filed at a California federal court, the singer claimed that her father and his business partner, Moses Joktan Poerkins “have egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf".

The singer further claimed that in a desperate bid to profit off the name, her father made attempts to trademark the name 'Fenty'.

The court document further read that Mr. Fenty "used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf, and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world".

Mr. Fenty and his business partner was also accused of collecting deals for Rihanna to perform at 15 shows in Latin America for $15million. 

Rihanna is seeking a court injunction to be placed on her father from using the name 'Fenty' and for damages. She said she has tried severally to call her father to order with cease-and-desist letters but her efforts have not yielded fruit.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Wasn't Aware Of Onnoghen's CCT Arraignment Until Saturday, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Stop Calling My Number, MC Oluomo Is Alive, Taye Currency Tells Fans
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption CONFIRMED: Onnoghen Not Arrested As Reported On Social Media
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops CCT From Trying Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Wasn't Aware Of Onnoghen's CCT Arraignment Until Saturday, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Convenes 'Extraordinary FEC Meeting'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Stop Calling My Number, MC Oluomo Is Alive, Taye Currency Tells Fans
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari To Join Presidential Candidates Of 'Select Parties' To Answer Questions From The Public
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Politicians Are Amassing Weapons For Elections, Says NATFORCE
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Threatens To Sue Fani-Kayode, Odumakin For Libel​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Not Buhari, I Keep My Promises, Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad