Rihanna Sues Dad For Using Their Last Name For Business

Rihanna Fenty, an American singer popularly known as Rihanna, has sued her father, Ronald Fenty, for using their last name for business.

Rihanna had already trademarked the 'Fenty' name for some business ventures, but the singer is claiming in the suit that her father is using the reputation she has created with the name for profit.

According to a court document obtained by American magazine, TMZ on Tuesday, allegedly filed at a California federal court, the singer claimed that her father and his business partner, Moses Joktan Poerkins “have egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf".

The singer further claimed that in a desperate bid to profit off the name, her father made attempts to trademark the name 'Fenty'.

The court document further read that Mr. Fenty "used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf, and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world".

Mr. Fenty and his business partner was also accused of collecting deals for Rihanna to perform at 15 shows in Latin America for $15million.

Rihanna is seeking a court injunction to be placed on her father from using the name 'Fenty' and for damages. She said she has tried severally to call her father to order with cease-and-desist letters but her efforts have not yielded fruit.