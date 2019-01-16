Stop Calling My Number, MC Oluomo Is Alive, Taye Currency Tells Fans

Taye Currency (right) with Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo

Popular Nigerian musician, Taye Currency, has told his fans to stop bothering his phone line with questions on the rumoured death of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Oluomo, a strong member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was one of those who sustained injuries duing the Lagos governorship rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on January 8, 2018.

Also injured in the fracas were three journalists — the group political editor of The Nation Newspaper, Emmanuel Oladesu, a New Telegraph correspondent, Temitope Ogunbanke and Ibile Television cameraman, Abiodun Yusuf.

There had been claims that Akinsanya had passed on. However, contrary to speculations about his demise, Fuji musician, Taye Currency, paid MC Oluomo a visit and shared a video showing the latter alive and well.

"Stop calling my number, Oluomo is still alive,” he said, while Akinsanya sat beside him with a smile.