Adekunle Gold And Simi Release Sneak Peek Into Wedding

In an electronic mail sent to fans on Thursday morning, Adekunle Gold wrote: “Earlier in 2018, I asked my girl of 5 years to be my wife. Knowing all of my imperfections and shortcomings, she said yes! This January. before God and our family, we vowed to do this thing called life together. To be honest, it’s easy to get lost in the limelight; so we definitely have a slightly obsessive desire for a private life that belongs to just us."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2019

Adekunle Kosoko, a Nigerian singer known by his stage name 'Adekunle Gold', and his wife, Simisola Bolatiti Ogunleye, popularly known as 'Simi', gave fans a sneak peek into what went down at their wedding.

On January 9, 2019 music lovers woke up to the surprising news that Gold and Simi would hold their traditional wedding. The news came as a shock, as both singers in the past had not come out to expressly say they were dating.

However, in a bid to allow their fans share in the moment, the duo released a music video entitled 'Promise'. The video showed scenes from their wedding and ended with where they shared a kiss.

In an electronic mail sent to fans on Thursday morning, Adekunle Gold wrote: “Earlier in 2018, I asked my girl of 5 years to be my wife. Knowing all of my imperfections and shortcomings, she said yes!

“This January. before God and our family, we vowed to do this thing called life together. To be honest, it’s easy to get lost in the limelight; so we definitely have a slightly obsessive desire for a private life that belongs to just us.

“We planned on sharing a little bit of the beginning of our forever with you. Thankfully my team got Kudus (the music video director) on our little Island with us to capture some of these moments for you. I see all your beautiful wishes for me and mine. I want to thank you for that and hope our union brings more Magic.”

