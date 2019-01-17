BREAKING: Another Faux Pas! Buhari Hands Over APC Flag To 'Our Governortorial Candidate'

Buhari was to hand over the party's flag to the Delta State governorship candidate of the party. However, he said: "I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate." When the man to his left corrected him, saying "gubernatorial", Buhari responded with "to our senatorial candidate". Again, the man corrected him, saying "gubernatorial". This time, Buhari said: "governortorial candidate".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2019

One day after erroneously claiming at a campaign rally to have ascended power on May 19, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday committed another error at a campaign rally.

Speaking on Wednesday at the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, Buhari had told the crowd: "I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since came in 19th of May, 2015." See Also Breaking News BREAKING: I Came Into Office On 19th Of May 2015, Says Buhari 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

On Thursday, at the end of his speech after another presidential campaign rally in Warri, Delta State, Buhari was to hand over the party's flag to the Delta State governorship candidate of the party,

However, he said: "I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate."

When the man to his left corrected him, saying "gubernatorial", Buhari responded with "to our senatorial candidate".

Again, the man corrected him, saying "gubernatorial". This time, Buhari said: "governortorial candidate".

SaharaReporters, New York

