The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the full list of candidates contesting for the presidency and the National Assembly in the 2019 elections.

The list was published on the INEC website on Thursday.

The documents were signed by Rose-Oriaran Anthony, secretary of the electoral commission.

2019-GENERAL-ELECTIONS-FINAL-LIST-OF-PRESIDENTIAL-CANDIDATES.pdf 2019 General Elections Independent National Electoral Commission Final List Of Presidential Candidates

2019-GENERAL-ELECTIONS-FINAL-LIST-OF-SENATORIAL-CANDIDATE.pdf 2019 General Elections Independent National Electoral Commission Final List Of Senatorial Candidates

2019-GENERAL-ELECTIONS-FINAL-LIST-OF-CANDIDATES-FOR-HOUSE-OF-REPRESENTATIVES.pdf Final List Of Candidates For House Of Representatives