Go To Court If You Want Restructuring, Osinbajo Tells Nigerians​

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians calling for restructuring to take their grievances to court.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the 80th birthday celebration of a former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande.

Speaking on the theme: 'Nigeria: Achieving National Unity through Peaceful Restructuring', Osinbajo faulted the comments of Atiku Abubakar, th3 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on his promise to restructure Nigeria if elected.

Osinbajo claimed that Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, introduced it in 1999, but Atiku and the then government of PDP vehemently opposed the policy of restructuring.

In his comments, Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, who was the keynote speaker, said the recommendation of the APC committee on restructuring was the best for the country.

His words: “APC Committee on True Federalism submitted its report last year. Before I conclude this address, it is important to remind us of the major recommendations.

“The committee recommended that the federation be re-balanced, with more powers and responsibilities devolved to the states.

“The committee also clarified that the federation is a relationship solely between the states and the Federal Government and that each state should be allowed to operate the system of local government that best suits it.

“In our diverse nation, it is only prudent to concede that one size or structure of local governance does not fit all. Successful restructuring depends also on our national resolve to protect the idea of common citizenship.

“The rights guaranteed under the Constitution should be enjoyed by every citizen, no matter where they reside, and no matter which part of the country they hail from. A restructuring of mentality and values is a key factor in the success of a restructuring of the governance and political structure."