My 17 Years Of Loyalty To PDP Is Dead, Says Ondo Lawmaker

Announcing his defection from the party via a letter, the lawmaker said: "My over seventeen years unflinching loyalty and passion, as well as the passion of the overwhelming majority of the good people of my constituency for the party is dead".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2019

Honourable Mike Omogbehin

Mike Omogbehin, a lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in Ondo State in the National Assembly, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Omogbehin said he has resigned his membership of the PDP and has decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters obtained a copy of the resignation letter which was dated January 16, 2019.

The letter read: “I wish to inform you that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an earlier letter to the chairman of my ward. My over seventeen years unflinching loyalty and passion, as well as the passion of the overwhelming majority of the good people of my constituency for the party is dead.

"I’m therefore very pleased to inform you that I have decided to agree with my people in pitching my tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC), in continuation of my political journey."

SaharaReporters, New York

