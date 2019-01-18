2019 Budget Debate Off To A Slow Start

He said, “members of the house got the document on Thursday morning".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has announced the postponement of the scheduled debate on the 2019 appropriation bill.

He made this known during the plenary on Thursday, stating late distribution of “relevant documents”.

He said, “members of the house got the document on Thursday morning".

The house, thereby, postponed the debate to its next sitting till Tuesday, January 22, 2018.

On resumption from its annual recess on Wednesday, the House deferred deliberations on the budget until Thursday due to the death of Abayomi Ayeola, one of its members.

President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted the budget to the National Assembly on December 19, 2018.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Buhari The Goalkeeper, Osinbajo The Striker' — 18 Things We Learnt From #NgTheCandidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Join APC And All Your Sins Will Be Forgiven, Oshiomhole Declares
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News IN FULL: INEC's Full List Of Presidential, Senatorial, House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Buhari The Goalkeeper, Osinbajo The Striker' — 18 Things We Learnt From #NgTheCandidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Slam N20million Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Join APC And All Your Sins Will Be Forgiven, Oshiomhole Declares
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Male Passengers Take Off Their Shirts As Power Outage Hits Lagos Airport For Five Hours
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections SDP Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Presidential Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: Atiku Arrives In US All Smiles In Saraki's Company
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad