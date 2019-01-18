2019 Budget Debate Off To A Slow Start

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has announced the postponement of the scheduled debate on the 2019 appropriation bill.

He made this known during the plenary on Thursday, stating late distribution of “relevant documents”.

He said, “members of the house got the document on Thursday morning".

The house, thereby, postponed the debate to its next sitting till Tuesday, January 22, 2018.

On resumption from its annual recess on Wednesday, the House deferred deliberations on the budget until Thursday due to the death of Abayomi Ayeola, one of its members.

President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted the budget to the National Assembly on December 19, 2018.