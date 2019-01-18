Atiku ‘Convinced’ US Government Is In Support Of His Candidature

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed conviction that the United States government is in support of his presidential project.

Atiku said this on Friday in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) as part of his first-time-in-13-years visit to the United States.

The interviewer had asked Atiku: “Are you convinced that the United States government is in support of your candidature?”

He replied: “Yes.”

“There is no doubt because the United States is ready to support any country that is practising democracy,” he added.

Atiku also said claims he hadn't visited the State for so long had nothing to do with corruption, as popularly being alleged.

“The whole thing is about misinformation… for a very long time they, have been lying to them [Nigerians],” he said.

“I tried to explain to them but they refused to listen. And I hope now people are going to understand. Now they have issued it [visa] to me and I am here. I’m having some positive discussions with some of the officials,” he said.

“I was in the Congress and I had discussions with some high ranking Congress men and Women about Nigeria and how Nigeria intends to improve her relationship with the United States of America.”

Atiku arrived in the US on Thursday night in the company of Senate President Bukola Saraki, a trip his supporters have been using as weapon against the popular perception of corruption about him.

However, the US chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed it, saying “a thief will remain a thief no matter where he visits.

Similarly, the Nigerian government did not wait for his return before claiming that he will have to explain the suspicious N156 slush payment he got from Bank PHB in 2009, which “contributed’ to the collapse of the bank.