Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Slam N20million Suit Against EFCC

Fani-Kayode has since apologised to the commission but insisted that some people came to search the CJN’s house in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation and Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Afenifere group, have filed a N20million suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the threat to them.

EFCC had threatened to arrest Fani-Kayode and Odumakin and charge them for libel over their claims that the commission laid siege to the house of Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode has since apologised to the commission but insisted that some people came to search the CJN’s house in Abuja.

Onnoghen has also denied claims that the EFCC ransacked his home. 

However, in a suit filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja through their lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), Fani-Kayode and Odumakin claimed that the public announcement by the commission to arrest them is an “infringement on their human rights”.

They maintained that “the EFCC is biased and its invitation is a disguised plan to incarcerate them and thwart the cause of justice”.

They are demanding an apology from the commission and also N20million fine as “damages for the unlawful threat to arrest the applicant”.

The prayers read: “A declaration that the respondents' public declaration to arrest the applicants on the bases of spreading false rumours is an infringement of the applicants rights and a breach of their fundamental rights enshrined in Section 34(a) 35(1) (4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents by themselves, agents, privies, or anybody deriving authority from them by whatever name called from harassing, intimidating, arresting, abducting or detaining the applicants.

“An order compelling the respondents to tender an unreserved public apology to the applicants for the infringement of their fundamental rights and for describing them in demeaning manners.

“An order that the respondents, pay the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) as damages for the unlawful threat to arrest the applicants.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption APC On Atiku's US Visit: A Thief Is A Thief No Matter Where He Goes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Doubts About Ganduje 'Bribery' Videos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Misinformation About CJN’s Prosecution And The Justified Indignation Of Lawyers By Timothy Ola Bamgboye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
SPECIAL REPORT: How FG ‘Mismanaged’ N20billion Social Intervention Fund
Exclusive SPECIAL REPORT: Corruption, Kickbacks, Fraud, Partisanship Mar FG's N20bn Social Intervention Fund
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News IN FULL: INEC's Full List Of Presidential, Senatorial, House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Buhari The Goalkeeper, Osinbajo The Striker' — 18 Things We Learnt From #NgTheCandidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Join APC And All Your Sins Will Be Forgiven, Oshiomhole Declares
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Male Passengers Take Off Their Shirts As Power Outage Hits Lagos Airport For Five Hours
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections SDP Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Presidential Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: Atiku Arrives In US All Smiles In Saraki's Company
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption APC On Atiku's US Visit: A Thief Is A Thief No Matter Where He Goes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad