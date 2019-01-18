Houses Torched In Benue Communal Clash

Houses were burnt during a communal clash in Abinsi town Benue State on Thursday.

The clash was between the Tiv and Jukun clan in the state.

It was gathered that the clash, which was started by opposition groups, went out of control, degenerating into an ethnic clash.

According to reports, not less than 15 houses were torched in the ensuing clash.

It was gathered that the clash led to gridlock on the busy Makurdi road, with motorists parking along the road for fear of being attacked.

It took the intervention of policemen to restore peace to the community.