Houses Torched In Benue Communal Clash

It was gathered that the clash, which was started by opposition groups, went out of control, degenerating into an ethnic clash.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

Houses were burnt during a communal clash in Abinsi town Benue State on Thursday.

The clash was between the Tiv and Jukun clan in the state.

It was gathered that the clash, which was started by opposition groups, went out of control, degenerating into an ethnic clash.

According to reports, not less than 15 houses were torched in the ensuing clash.

It was gathered that the clash led to gridlock on the busy Makurdi road, with motorists parking along the road for fear of being attacked.

It took the intervention of policemen to restore peace to the community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Security Operatives Arrest Six Kidnappers In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Name Frank Mba As New PRO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Eight Robbers Sentenced To Death In Adamawa Attack Journalists Out Of Anger
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News IN FULL: INEC's Full List Of Presidential, Senatorial, House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Buhari The Goalkeeper, Osinbajo The Striker' — 18 Things We Learnt From #NgTheCandidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Slam N20million Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Join APC And All Your Sins Will Be Forgiven, Oshiomhole Declares
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Male Passengers Take Off Their Shirts As Power Outage Hits Lagos Airport For Five Hours
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections SDP Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Presidential Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: Atiku Arrives In US All Smiles In Saraki's Company
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad