Join APC And All Your Sins Will Be Forgiven, Oshiomhole Declares

We have quite a number of other leaders who have come… in fact, once you have joined APC, all your sins are forgiven.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced that those who join the ruling party will have their "sins" forgiven.

Oshiomhole made the declaration during an APC rally in Edo State on Thursday.

He encouraged more politicians in the opposition to follow the steps of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have decamped to APC.

His words: “I am told that there are a lot of very very senior people from PDP who have decided to join forces with President Buhari to take the broom to sweep away PDP and to continue to ensure that APC continues to preside all over Nigeria.

“It includes my own brother, my friend who comes from my own clime, Henry Duke Genebe. He is the former organising secretary of PDP and we also have former vice chairman of PDP and leader of Edo North of PDP. We also have my brother Chief Esheshi Godwin. He is also former council chairman and my very dear friend.

"We have quite a number of other leaders who have come. We have quite a number of other leaders who have come… in fact, once you have joined APC, all your sins are forgiven.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News IN FULL: INEC's Full List Of Presidential, Senatorial, House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Buhari The Goalkeeper, Osinbajo The Striker' — 18 Things We Learnt From #NgTheCandidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News IN FULL: INEC's Full List Of Presidential, Senatorial, House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Buhari The Goalkeeper, Osinbajo The Striker' — 18 Things We Learnt From #NgTheCandidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Slam N20million Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Male Passengers Take Off Their Shirts As Power Outage Hits Lagos Airport For Five Hours
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections SDP Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Presidential Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: Atiku Arrives In US All Smiles In Saraki's Company
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption APC On Atiku's US Visit: A Thief Is A Thief No Matter Where He Goes
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad