Join APC And All Your Sins Will Be Forgiven, Oshiomhole Declares

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced that those who join the ruling party will have their "sins" forgiven.

Oshiomhole made the declaration during an APC rally in Edo State on Thursday.

He encouraged more politicians in the opposition to follow the steps of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have decamped to APC.

His words: “I am told that there are a lot of very very senior people from PDP who have decided to join forces with President Buhari to take the broom to sweep away PDP and to continue to ensure that APC continues to preside all over Nigeria.

“It includes my own brother, my friend who comes from my own clime, Henry Duke Genebe. He is the former organising secretary of PDP and we also have former vice chairman of PDP and leader of Edo North of PDP. We also have my brother Chief Esheshi Godwin. He is also former council chairman and my very dear friend.

"We have quite a number of other leaders who have come. We have quite a number of other leaders who have come… in fact, once you have joined APC, all your sins are forgiven.”