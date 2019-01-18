New DG Asein Vows To Reposition Nigerian Copyright Commission

Asein's appointment will run for an initial four-year tenure and took effect from January 8, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

John Ohireime Asein, the new Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), has restated his commitment to the reconstruction and repositioning of the commission for effective regulation and development of the nation’s copyright industries.

Asein made the declaration at a management meeting upon his assumption of office at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by Vincent Oyefeso, Director, Public Affairs Department, noted that Dayo Apata (SAN), Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Federation, conveyed the President’s approval in a letter dated January 15, 2019 with Ref. No. MT:4511/T/106.

According to the letter, Asein's appointment will run for an initial four-year tenure, having taken effect from January 8, 2019.

Asein had reported at the commission’s headquarters on January 16, and called for dedication and team work among the management and staff of the commission.

The statement continued: "The Director-General, having taken over from the Acting Director-General, Mr. John Asein, indicated that the Commission under his watch would develop a comprehensive intervention strategy that would impact positively on every sector of the creative industries.

"He assured that the Commission would be proactive in the execution of its mandate under the Nigerian Copyright Act CAP C24 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, adding that areas of its mandate like the visual arts and others which have not received sufficient attention would be covered.

"He stressed the need for a cohesive management that would deliver on the mandate of the Commission, adding that staff discipline, manpower development and institutional strengthening wound be prioritised."

Asein was quoted as stressing the need to "change the copyright narrative in Nigeria positively to impact the copyright-based industries to the benefit of all copyright stakeholders".

In his remarks, Abdul Ter Kohol, the former acting Director-General, underscored the need for all hands to be on deck to move the commission forward.

He noted the need to revive some laudable projects that earlier featured in the commission’s programmes.

