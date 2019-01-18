SDP Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Presidential Candidates

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

The names of the presidential and vice-presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is missing from the final list of presidential candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC published the full list on Thursday.

Donald Duke, a former Governor of Cross River State, had won the presidential primary election of the party but his victory had been challenged by Jerry Gana, a former Minister of Information. The matter was taken to court and the court recognised Gana and upturned the result.

After the court ruling, the party disowned Gana, affirming their support for Duke.

Kalu, who is currently battling an N7.6billion fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu left the country to Germany claiming illness. He was then declared wanted by EFCC, having missed scheduled court hearings.

Despite Kalu’s illness claims, he has been spotted at different APC campaign rallies and is also said a key member of Buhari’s reelection committee.

Kalu is seeking to be a member of the Senate after serving as Governor of Abia state between 1999 and 2007.

According to the commission, 73 candidates are contesting in the presidential election, 1,904 in the senatorial and 4,680 in the House of Representatives elections, making a total of 6,657 candidates contesting for 470 seats.

