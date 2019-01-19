BREAKING: Atiku Walks Out On Presidential Debate After Buhari's Absence

Buhari did not attend outright, but SaharaReporters spotted Atiku at the venue and subsequently inside it. However, a note was passed on to the moderator just as he was about to be introduced; the moderator therefore moved on to introduce Moghalu of YPP. Atiku stayed in the audience for a while, but SaharaReporters saw him leave at exactly 7:20pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has walked out of the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations Nigeria (BON) for candidates of five of the parties participating in the 2019 presidential election.

Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the five candidates billed to participate in the debate. 

While the first three candidates are currently participating in the debate, the latter two are conspicuously missing.

Buhari did not attend outright, but SaharaReporters spotted Atiku at the venue and subsequently inside it. However, a note was passed on to the moderator just as he was about to be introduced; the moderator therefore moved on to introduce Moghalu of YPP.

Atiku stayed in the audience for a while, but SaharaReporters saw him leave at exactly 7:20pm.

