BREAKING: John Momoh Quits As Chairman Of BON

John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group (CMG), has left his position as Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

This was revealed at the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Saturday.

Godfrey Ohuabunwa was announced as the acting Chairman of BON.

Officially announcing the new position, Ohuabunwa said: "I want to let you know that John Momoh has just left as the Chairman of BON and I am the newest chairman of BON."

Ohuabunwa is currently the Group Managing Director at Gospell Digital Technology.