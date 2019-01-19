BREAKING: John Momoh Quits As Chairman Of BON

This was revealed at the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2019

John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group (CMG), has left his position as Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

This was revealed at the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Saturday.

Godfrey Ohuabunwa was announced as the acting Chairman of BON.

Officially announcing the new position, Ohuabunwa said: "I want to let you know that John Momoh has just left as the Chairman of BON and I am the newest chairman of BON."

Ohuabunwa is currently the Group Managing Director at Gospell Digital Technology.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 'You Can Kill Us But Not The Story' — AIPC Stands With Tiger Eye After Hussein-Suale's Murder
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Missing Nigerian Journalist Found Dead
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Scandal: Ghanaian Journalist To Expose 34 Ghanaian Judges For Corruption
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Blueprint Newspaper Returned N9 Million Received From Dasuki
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Military Threatens Journalist For Not Revealing Sources
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Publisher, Nine Others Held For Floating 'Seditious' Biafra Newspaper
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Buhari Has Nothing To Gain By Attending Debate With Motivational Speakers, Says Sagay
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
Elections 'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Atiku Apologises For Walkout, Challenges Buhari To Pick Date, Time Of New Debate
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Atiku Returns To Nigeria After First US Visit In 13 Years
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Walks Out On Presidential Debate After Buhari's Absence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Customs, Police Caught And Released Truckload Of Codeine After Receiving Bribes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Shuns NEDG Presidential Debate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Melaye Regains Freedom Exactly Two Weeks After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDLEA Staff Ask Buhari To Sack Chairman 'Before He Truncates Your Presidential Ambition'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Seun Kuti: Your Children Aren't In School But You're Attending Political Rally. Are You Mad?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'They Cannot Answer The Questions', 'Pride Comes Before A Fall' — Durotoye, Moghalu Lambast Buhari, Atiku
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad