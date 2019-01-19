Imam Who Saved Christians During Plateau Killings Receives Humanitarian Award

Abdullahi Abubakar, the 83-year-old Imam who saved more than 300 people during an attack in Plateau State, has been honoured for his humanitarian service to the nation.

Abubakar, alongside governors and business moguls were honored, during the Vanguard Man of the Year awards held at Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, on Friday.

He was awarded the humanitarian of the year in recognition of his humanitarian efforts during the sectarian violence and killing in Plateaus.

The Imam had helped people fleeing Birkin Ladi Local Government Area, where part of the killings took place and hid them in his mosque and home.

His son-in-law, who accompanied him to the award ceremony, told SaharaReporters that some of the victims spent over two weeks in their home.

He described Abubakar as a disciplined and loving man, who love his children and acquaintances equally.

In a brief chat with SaharaReporters after the award ceremony, Abubakar said it was an honour to have been in the position to help the people.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transcorp and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, won the Personality of the Year award.