Ogun APC Youth Demand Expulsion Of Amosun Over Anti-Party Activities

A youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has demanded the expulsion of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, over allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

Amosun has publicly expressed his support for Abdulkabir Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement as his preferred governorship candidate for Ogun State.

Addressing the press on Friday, the youth, under the aegis of the National Youths Democratic Network, reasoned that either the governor joins APM or submits himself to the will of the party.

Speaking on the matter, Solanke Hamzat, coordinator of the group, said: “We are seriously concerned about the political situation in Ogun State branch of the All Progressives Congress, the untoward developments and its implications for the APC in Ogun State and nationally now and in the future.

“It is a serious infraction and insult on our sensibilities for the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to disregard democratic decisions of the APC in Ogun State and Nigeria to field Prince Dapo Abiodun as its standard bearer only.

“It is absolutely laughable and against all known logic that Senator Ibikunle Amosun is holding onto the ticket of the APC to contest as senator for Ogun Central Senatorial District while backing Hon. Akinlade from another political party to be the governor of the state during the same election tenure.”

The youth wing maintained that for democracy to survive, party members must be guided within the purview of constitutionalism and principles of democracy and morality.

Meanwhile, the party has stated that it is monitoring the activities of Amosun for anti-party activities.

The party, through its state Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the party is more concerned with the governor retracing his steps than punishing him.

"We are monitoring the event and there is no time frame to it. You know what is very important, even, if I may quote the Bible, is that God does not want the death of a sinner but for him to repent. We are monitoring him; that is what we can say about it for now," he said.