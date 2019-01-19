PHOTOS: Atiku Returns To Nigeria After First US Visit In 13 Years

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is back in Abuja after a visit to the United States of America.

He returned to Nigeria on Saturday.

He travelled to the US on January 17, 2019 — 13 years since his last visit.

He had also expressed his optimism of the US support of his candidature, while speaking in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Friday.

Present with him in the US were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, among others.

He landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon, but stayed back in the aircraft for a while before he alighted.