'They Cannot Answer The Questions', 'Pride Comes Before A Fall' — Durotoye, Moghalu Lambast Buhari, Atiku

Fela Durotoye and Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidates of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Young Progressives Party (YPP), respectively, have berated the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their absence at the presidential debate held on Saturday.

While President Muhammadu Buhari of APC didn't turn up at all, Atiku Abubakar of PDP showed up but walked out when he realised Buhari wouldn't attend the event.

They stated their displeasure at the just-concluded presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

When the moderator, Mark Eddo, asked Durotoye on the matter, he said the absence of the two political parties means they do not have the interest of the people at heart, noting that the APC and PDP are the two sides of a bad coin.

“Pride always come before a fall and every time you believe you have no need to tell the people what it is you’re going to do, it means you are not there to serve them in the first place,” he said.

Moghalu agreed with Durotoye.

“There are two reasons they are not here. One is arrogance. They believe that the people of Nigeria have no voice and no choice. The second reason they are not here is because they cannot answer the questions," Moghalu said.