'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2019

Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US

A video currently trending online has shown what appears to be protesters disrupting a meeting that was attended by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku stepped foot for the first time in the US after more than 10 years on January 17, 2019, accompanied by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Prior to this, he hadn't stepped on American soil for well over a decade dating back to his vice presidency, allegedly due to the belief that he would be arrested for allegations of corruption, including one by US congressman Williams Jefferson that part of the $100,000 cash found in his refrigerator was intended as bribe for Atiku for his role in helping American firm iGate secure a contract to expand broadband in Nigeria.

The protest took place around the premises of the Presidential Ballroom in the US.

In the video, some persons were seen arguing while others were just milling around.

Someone in the background said: "..set of criminals. They want to go and spoil Nigeria again for the second time. It's not going to be possible. You Can."

SaharaReporters, New York

