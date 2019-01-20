With Nigerian Army's Support, Elections Will Hold In All States, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it believes elections will be conducted in all 36 states of the country with the help of the military.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to the INEC Chairman, said this in an interview with Punch newspaper.

The commission said the Nigerian Air Force helped during the continuous voter registration by flying some of its personnel to areas riddled with landmines in Borno State.

It also said that elections in the North-East, which in recent times have come under heavy attacks by Boko Haram, would not be postponed.

How words: “Postponement is not being considered. The commission maintains robust synergy with the security agencies under the aegis of the Inter Consultative Committee on Election Security, which is why we have been having peaceful elections in most of the constituencies where elections were conducted in the last three years.

“In fact, but for the Nigerian Air Force which graciously agreed to airlift the commission’s staff to difficult terrains containing landmines in Borno State during the continuous voter registration, it would have been impossible for INEC to register qualified voters in those areas at that time.

“We all agree that our armed forces are currently under pressure due to several security challenges across the country, especially in the North-East. But the commission believes that the military is equal to the task. Therefore, with their help, elections will be conducted in all states across the country.”