Borno Govt Declares Monday Work-Free For APC/Buhari Campaign

The Borno State government has declared Monday, January 21, 2019, as a work-free day for residents to attend President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally visit to the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Bulama.

Bulama noted that the holiday is to give all the people of Borno that opportunity to welcome Buhari to the state.

The statement read: "This is to notify the general public that due to the one-day visit of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to Maiduguri, the state capital, Monday, 21st January 2019, is hereby declared a public holiday in the entire state.

“This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as students to, as usual, troop out in large numbers to welcome Mr. President to the state.”

The state government noted that work resumes with full force on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.