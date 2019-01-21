BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary

By Bogoro's reinstatement, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa has been sacked.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

By Bogoro's reinstatement, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa has been sacked.

A statement signed by Benjamin Bem Goong, Deputy Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Education, dated January 21, 2019, noted that Bogoro's reinstatement is to take immediate effect.

The statement read: "The Federal Government has approved the reinstatement of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

"A statement from the office of the honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the re-instatement of Prof. Bogoro is with immediate effect, with the same terms and conditions as it were in his previous appointment and as stipulated in the TETFUND staff conditions of service.

"Prof. Suleiman Bogoro was the Executive Secretary of TETFUND between April 2014 and February 2016."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Govt Must Pay N50billion Before We Can Suspend Strike, Says ASUU
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Lecturer Sues Federal University Otuoke VC For Demoting Him From Professor To Lecturer 1
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Education 'Govt That Fails To Build Schools Would Definitely Build Prisons' — Sowore Outlines His Plans For Education
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Declaration Of State Of Emergency In Nigeria's Education Sector Long Overdue, Says Malala
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Arts UI Renames Its Arts Theatre 'Wole Soyinka Theatre'
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Ondo State Ministry of Education School Now Hoodlum Hangout
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion A Chief Justice That Has Always Lived Above His Means And Now, Nemesis By Annie Orji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New IGP Orders Immediate Disbandment Of F-SARS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
Elections 'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Get Well Soon' — Buhari Says 90-Year-Old 'Liar' Obasanjo Needs A Doctor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Proven To Be A Big Disappointment, Says Shettima
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Past Generals Have Ganged Up Against Buhari, Says Oshiomhole​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections VIDEO: We'd Be Fools If We Let Buhari Deceive Us The Second Time, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore And The Outburst Of A SakaManje Woman By Segun O’Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Town Hall Meeting: Buhari Gave The Worst Performance Of Any Candidate Ever By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We Warned Buhari About Deliberate, Sinful Silence On Herdsmen, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism BREAKING: John Momoh Quits As Chairman Of BON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad