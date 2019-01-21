Nigerian Govt Must Pay N50billion Before We Can Suspend Strike, Says ASUU

His words: “We want them to pay immediately N50billion as a sign of commitment this quarter and for the next three quarters, the government can pay N50billion in each quarter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2019

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the strike would continue until the Nigerian government made the payment of N50billion as demanded by the union.

Biodun Ogunyemi, the ASUU President, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Sunday.

His words: “We want them to pay immediately N50billion as a sign of commitment this quarter and for the next three quarters, the government can pay N50billion in each quarter.

“So, our members have rejected the N20billion proposed by the government, which it promised to spread over two quarters in 2019.

“Our members have insisted on the release of at least N50billion in relation to earned academic allowances which the government has an outstanding of N105billion.

“Our members are saying that even if the government is releasing N20billion, let it be stated clearly that it is only for ASUU members. And the balances, which you promised to pay in four instalments, attach timelines to the balance and figures.”

Ogunyemi stated that the elite in the country do not prioritise educating the masses, but seek to degrade the education system further by creating private tertiary institutions that do not meet the needs of the Nigerian student.

The president of the union also berated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for going back on its promise of mainstreaming academic allowance into the budget of the federation.

“In 2017, this government promised to mainstream the earned academic allowances into the budget so that we won’t be coming to talk about arrears. If the government had done that and included it into the 2018 Budget we would not be talking about arrears now," he added.

He urged the government to immediately take steps to mainstream academic allowances into the 2019 budget, noting that it can still be done because the appropriation bill is yet to be passed by the National Assembly.

ASUU is expected to meet the government soon on the matter.

