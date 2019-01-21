Okowa's Aide's Orderly 'Killed' A Middle-Aged Man — Now The Police Are Trying To Cover It Up

Ute-Okpu community, Ika North East local government area of Delta State, was thrown into mourning in the early hours of Friday December 25, 2018 when a middle-aged man was murdered by the orderly attached to Hilary Ibegbulem, Principal Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Narrating the ugly incident, which is said to have been concealed from the public since December, a trusted police detective attached to the state Criminal Investigation Department who pleaded for his name not to be mentioned as he was not authorised to speak, said the deceased had since been buried.

"On that fateful Thursday, December, 24, 2018, Hilary Ibegbulem [pictured], the Principal Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in his yearly end of year party, had organised a party at his residence in his village, Ute-Okpu community, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, where community indigenes, both male and female, in attendance danced away their sorrows," the source said.

"As the party was going on with enough assorted foreign and local wines and gins to drink, some indigenes of the community at about 1:00 am on that fateful day stormed Ibegbulem's residence, but they were stopped at the gate and prevented from entering the party venue by Ibegbulem's orderly, Felix Dugbo, attached to Government House, Asaba. At this point, a serious argument ensued between Dugbo, the orderly, and one Chukwueku Emeadi, and before anyone could intervene, Dugbo had shut Emeadi on the forehead with his rifle at close range."

Our correspondent reliably gathered that immediately after the deceased was gunned down, he was rushed to the Anioma clinic at Boji-Boji Owa, but was abandoned as non of the medical personnel on duty that day could attend to him before he finally gave up the ghost.

Investigations, however, revealed that Dugbo was immediately arrested by the local police station in the area and was transfered to the police headquarters in Asaba on Friday morning, where the story was changed from murder to accidental discharge.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a member of the deceased family, who begged not to be named, expressed bitterness with the way the matter was being handled by the Police.

"Do you know that the Police cooked up a story against my late brother that he was trying to snatch the gun from the police orderly during the argument," he lamented. "Now, let's assume he was trying to snatch the gun from the police orderly as alleged, how come he was hit by a bullet from the gun straight on his forehead and apart from my later brother no other person died or sustained any injury. The Police only know how to steal but do not know how to run. Their cock and bull story is very funny.

"They made sure the ugly incident didn't come to the public and as I talk to you, they have succeeded in burying the matter and it was never reported in the media too. The arrested orderly has been released as we talk and we have decided to bury our brother. He was buried last two weeks. No one to fight our case for us and we have handed everything to God almighty for justice. It is on record that every end of year when Hilary Ibegbulem is holding such party in his residence, it always resulted to blood."

When contacted on the issue, the Delta state's Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Andrew Aniamaka, said he had no knowledge of such incident and promised to get back to our correspondent but he didn't, while efforts to reach Ibegbulem on the issue proved abortive.