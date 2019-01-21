Police Sergeant, Lawyer, Others Killed As Gunmen Unleash Mayhem In Bayelsa

"The sergeant only came to eat at a canteen located at the junction when he was hit by a stray bullet. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he didn’t survive it. He was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2019

A policeman, a lawyer and two other persons were shot by gunmen in various parts of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. 

While the Police Sergeant, said to be attached to the Joint Military Task Force code-named Operation Delta Safe, was gunned down at Otiotio area of Bayelsa on Friday during a clash between rival cult groups identified as Greenlanders and Icelanders, the lawyer, identified as Abel Ozi, was shot dead on Thursday at the Opolo market area and the sum of N1.9million stolen from him.

Two others were killed in separate cult shootings at Kpasia and Gwegwe areas.

It was gathered that apart from the policeman, whose name was kept under wraps, a suspected cultist was also killed.

The supremacy battle, which created tension in some parts of Yenagoa, was said to have been caused by the killing of a leader of one of the cult groups, the Greenlanders. The cult leader, nicknamed 'Arrow', was killed at Gwegwe area of Yenagoa by members of the Icelanders. His fellow cult members had vowed to avenge his death, a situation that led to bloody clashes in some parts of Yenagoa.

Security sources said the policeman was not on duty when he was killed at Otiotio junction in Yenagoa.

Narrating the incident that led to the policeman’s death, a source, who preferred not to be named, said: “Following the death of 'Arrow', his members took over the streets of Kpansia, Otiotio and chased their rival members. They were also raiding and shooting. Their actions created panic and made people scamper for safety. The sergeant only came to eat at a canteen located at the junction when he was hit by a stray bullet. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he didn’t survive it. He was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital. The Police and other security agencies are working to arrest the suspected cultists”.

On the lawyer, Abel Ozi, he continued: “He was double-crossed at Opolo area and shot when he refused to open the car. His driver was also shot. On hearing the shots, everyone in the area scampered for safety. After they took the money, they shot him in the abdomen. He died on arrival at the hospital".

When contacted, Asinim Butswat, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the shooting of the lawyer, but declined comment on the killing of the policeman, stating that he was yet to be briefed on the development.

In another development, Nwafor Ogbu, Ogale Youth President in Eleme local council area of Rivers State was gunned down by suspected armed robbers on Sunday evening. Another person, Ugo Emesiobi, was shot at Obi-wali road, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New IGP Orders Immediate Disbandment Of F-SARS
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 35-year-old Man 'Defiles' Neighbour’s Four-Year-Old Daughter After Luring Her To Toilet With Biscuit
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Lack Of Vehicles Prevents Police From Intervening As 'Up To 100' Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Community
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Customs, Police Caught And Released Truckload Of Codeine After Receiving Bribes
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Seeks INTERPOL’s Help To Arrest Adoke, Others
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New IGP Orders Immediate Disbandment Of F-SARS
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Obasanjo’s Sorrowful Nunc Dimittis By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections 'Get Well Soon' — Buhari Says 90-Year-Old 'Liar' Obasanjo Needs A Doctor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion A Chief Justice That Has Always Lived Above His Means And Now, Nemesis By Annie Orji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Tells Court How He Gave Fayose $5m from Arms Funds On Dasuki's Orders
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Proven To Be A Big Disappointment, Says Shettima
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: 'Sick And In Need Of A Doctor'? Eight Times Buhari Spoke Glowingly About Obasanjo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Stone Thrower From Glasshouse: Discussing Obasanjo’s Activism
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Deji Adeyanju’s Prison Stay To Continue As Presiding Judge Returns Case File To Chief Judge
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
Elections 'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad