Police Sergeant, Lawyer, Others Killed As Gunmen Unleash Mayhem In Bayelsa

A policeman, a lawyer and two other persons were shot by gunmen in various parts of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

While the Police Sergeant, said to be attached to the Joint Military Task Force code-named Operation Delta Safe, was gunned down at Otiotio area of Bayelsa on Friday during a clash between rival cult groups identified as Greenlanders and Icelanders, the lawyer, identified as Abel Ozi, was shot dead on Thursday at the Opolo market area and the sum of N1.9million stolen from him.

Two others were killed in separate cult shootings at Kpasia and Gwegwe areas.

It was gathered that apart from the policeman, whose name was kept under wraps, a suspected cultist was also killed.

The supremacy battle, which created tension in some parts of Yenagoa, was said to have been caused by the killing of a leader of one of the cult groups, the Greenlanders. The cult leader, nicknamed 'Arrow', was killed at Gwegwe area of Yenagoa by members of the Icelanders. His fellow cult members had vowed to avenge his death, a situation that led to bloody clashes in some parts of Yenagoa.

Security sources said the policeman was not on duty when he was killed at Otiotio junction in Yenagoa.

Narrating the incident that led to the policeman’s death, a source, who preferred not to be named, said: “Following the death of 'Arrow', his members took over the streets of Kpansia, Otiotio and chased their rival members. They were also raiding and shooting. Their actions created panic and made people scamper for safety. The sergeant only came to eat at a canteen located at the junction when he was hit by a stray bullet. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he didn’t survive it. He was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital. The Police and other security agencies are working to arrest the suspected cultists”.

On the lawyer, Abel Ozi, he continued: “He was double-crossed at Opolo area and shot when he refused to open the car. His driver was also shot. On hearing the shots, everyone in the area scampered for safety. After they took the money, they shot him in the abdomen. He died on arrival at the hospital".

When contacted, Asinim Butswat, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the shooting of the lawyer, but declined comment on the killing of the policeman, stating that he was yet to be briefed on the development.

In another development, Nwafor Ogbu, Ogale Youth President in Eleme local council area of Rivers State was gunned down by suspected armed robbers on Sunday evening. Another person, Ugo Emesiobi, was shot at Obi-wali road, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.