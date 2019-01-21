Shi'ites 'Not Planning' Violence In Cahoots With ISWAP, As Alleged By The DSS

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as the Shi'ia sect, has denied the allegations by the Department of State Service (DSS) that the leadership of the group is planning a massive violent protest with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Abdullahi Musa, Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, said the allegation is "malicious and unfounded, and aimed at maligning the sect with a view to painting it in bad light".

He said the movement managed to get a copy of the memo dated January 1, 2019, from the DSS entitled: 'Planned Massive Violent Protests By the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN)' and addressed to the head of operations of all security agencies in the country.

The letter read: “Intelligence availed this service revealed plans by the leadership of IMN to mobilise its membership in large numbers for a massive protest and other hostile activities, including the use of explosives and firearms in the days ahead. It was gathered that the group intends to besiege some major Northern cities and towns in Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the planned attack.

"The planned attack is to be carried out in league with members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), some opposition elements and a section of human rights movement, with a view to providing massive violence and attracting the attention of the International Community ahead of the 2019 general election.

"Given the foregoing, there is need to initiate pertinent measures to pre-empt and frustrate the latest plot by the subversive group. Whilst this is forwarded for your information and further necessary action, please accept assurances of the esteemed regards of the DG.”

However, Musa said there is no iota of truth in the letter, adding that it is just mere fabrication to justify the killing of members of the movement.

"They are just trying to look for excuses to justify the killings of innocent citizens and that is why they are doing all these things. People should know that this is what President Muhammadu Buhari is planning," he said.

"It is either they cannot win the election or they want to cause violence in Nigeria. One of these is going to happen, because they have nothing and that is why the President is avoiding presidential debate; he has nothing to tell the citizens. Is it extrajudicial killing of innocent citizens?”

He explained that the movement is not concerned about who wins the elections, but about the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.