Court Halts Attempts To Remove Bayelsa Monarch

A Bayelsa State High Court of Brass judicial Division sitting in Yenagoa has stopped the attempt by some Indigenes of Sangana community in Brass Local Government Area of the state to remove the Paramount Ruler of the area, HRH Ibiware Gambia Kponisei Kaiko, over alleged wrong selection and undue nomination to occupy the throne.

Action was insittuted against the Monarch, who is of the classified second class category, before the State High Court in a suit numbered BHC/06/2018 by members of the Sangana National Council of Chiefs, led by Chief Owolo Okujah Oweiga, Chief Endurance J.P. Didiri and Chief Iwoine Yebeiha Igboigboi.

In the Suit, the claimants sought five prayers from the court, including an order that the recognition of HRH Ibiwari Gambia Kponisei Kaiko by the State Governor is unlawful due to the alleged undue selection and presented to the Sangana National Council of Chiefs for their acceptance and his installation as Amanayabo of Sangana as required by the Akassa Native Law and Customs.

But in his ruling on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Okara struck out the suit, declaring that the claimants lack the locus standi to challenge the emergence of the Monarch.

In his comment on the ruling counsel to the Paramount Ruler, Barr. Fedude Zimughan said the court has ruled and encouraged the Monarch to go back to his kingdom and reach out to those aggrieved and accommodate them.

Zimughan, who is also a Commissioner, said though people can challenge the kingship, the Paramount Ruler should have a large heart to bring peace to the domain.

In his comment, HRH Kaiko described the rolling of the court as that of "no victor, no vanquished".

"The kingdom needs peace for development to take place," he said. "I'm calling on the Indigenes of the Sangana kingdom to come and assist in the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the kingdom.

"Our kingdom is facing various development challenges, including erosion, poor power supply, poor health faciliy and water and we need our people to come together to solve these challenges. I also called on the oil companies operating in the area to come forward to assist and employ our youths to reduce unemployment."