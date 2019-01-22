Ngige Says Buhari ‘Greatly Worried’ About ASUU Strike

Ngige addressing the press

Chris Ngige, Nigeria's Minister of Labour and Employment, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not happy with the situation of the country’s university system.

The minister said this on Monday when negotiation between the government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resumed.

Ngige said he was given a directive by the President to reach a conclusion between the union and the government in order for the strike to come to an end.

He said: “The President has directed me to pass the night here until all issues that have kept our children away from school are resolved and strike called off. He has also directed me to impress upon you, the imperative of little sacrifice from all sides, knowing full well that the revenue of the federation has dwindled from what it was before the present administration assumed office.

“President Buhari is greatly worried about the situation in the university system, hence, his steady and holistic approach to tackling the rot through adequate funding, notwithstanding the dwindling revenue accruals.

“The President told me to assure you of his determination to reposition our universities as he would do everything possible to cast the present challenges in our tertiary education to the dustbin of history.”