VIDEO: No Drugs, No Bed Space, No Electricity — The Story Of Warri Central Hospital

Some sick residents of Delta State who visited the Warri Central Hospital, located on Warri/Sapele Road, Warri, have lamented the state of facilities in the hospital.

In a video recording of their experience, which they shared with SaharaReporters, They were seen lamenting the absence of government at the hospital, the children clinic being the worst hit.

Some of the patients highlighted the number-one challenge of the hospital as lack of power supply.

Speaking on the appalling situation, one of them, Lucky Iyoghosa, who was visiting the hospital to see a friend’s daughter on admission, described the state of the hospital as "absurd" and "nonsense.

“This is Warri Central Hospital. This is absurd," he said. "This is the children’s clinic, no light. Do we really have a government in this place?”

Video of Patients Lament Deplorable State Of Delta Hospital Patients Lament Deplorable State Of Delta Hospital

He questioned the management of the hospital and the Chief Medical Director for failing to provide a conducive environment for patients.

A mother who brought her one-month-old son for treatment in the hospital confirmed the situation, adding that the hospital does not even have a drug store.

She added that patients also sleep on the floor due to inadequate space and beds.

“I have been here since last week and they have always been asking for money. There hasn't been supply of electricity to the hospital since I was here," he said.

“In this hospital, patients have to sleep on the floor because there are not enough beds for patients. I now have a swollen leg because of lack of space. There is no drug store in the hospital and nurses refer patients to visit pharmacies outside the hospital to buy the drugs.”

The patients urged the government to find a permanent solution to the state of facilities at the hospital, stressing that power supply has to be prioritized in returning the hospital to full working state.