BREAKING: Sowore To Solve Nigeria's Electricity Problem 'In Less Than A Year'

Speaking on his plans for the power sector, Sowore said: "If we come in today, we are looking at investing in solar farms that will generate 4,500MW of power. It’ll be 90KW per university, and we’re going to do solar farms across the country for 500MW each. It'll take less than a year."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), says it will take him less than one year to solve the country's electricity problems.

He stated this when he appeared alongside the AAC vice-presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Rufai, on The Candidates, a town hall meeting for presidential candidates hosted by Kadaria Ahmed and aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) with the support of the MacArthur Foundation.

"It took Egypt less than two and a half years to generate 14,000MW at N500,000 per megawatt of power. It’s the cheapest in the world. Here we can even do it cheaper because we have plenty of cheap labour; I’m not saying we’re going to abuse labour.

"And it’s the same Siemens who came to Nigeria to do the same thing and people were asking them for bribes that went to RASCOM, a state-owned power generating company in Egypt to do the same. This is public information. We need leadership; we don’t have it. That’s the problem. We need innovation."

