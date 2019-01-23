Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’

Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, says operatives of the Lagos Command arrested an armed robbery gang capable of taking “down any security agency”.

While parading the suspects on Tuesday at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, he said the ammunition recovered from the gang is sufficient for a face-off with security operatives.

He said: “Following reports and intelligence received that some gang of dare-devil armed robbers often visit and unleash terror on the residents of Ajegunle and Apapa areas of the state, the Command’s Tactical Operations Unit quickly put in place strategies to arrest the hoodlums whenever they sneak into Ajegunle for their usual operations.

“On the January 16, 2019, at about 2300hrs, the gang gathered for their usual operation but this time, they were unlucky as a team of the Command’s SARS Operatives arrested one of them, named Olamilekan Rasheed Alabi, aged 29, who led the policemen to their hideout at Ijoko area of Sango, Ogun State, where five members of the gang were arrested.

“They gave their names as Olamilekan Rasheed Alabi (29 years) a.k.a. F**k Alhaja, Mondiu Ayoola Odufeso (39 years) a.k.a. Osama, Alaba Lukuman Olarenwaju (45 years) a.k.a. Ajeromi, Ahmed Rasak Fadele (55 years), Wasiu Isiaka (49 years), and Saka Alao (45 years)."

Exhibits recovered from their hideout are four AK 47 rifles with fifty rounds of live ammunition, three pump action rifles, two locally-made double barrel guns and 34 unexpended cartridges.

In another development, the Police Commissioner said the suspects involved in the killing of one Modupe Catherine, who was murdered on January 1, 2019, has been arrested.

He said: "On January 1, 2019, at about 0040hrs, some dare devil armed robbers invaded the home of one Mr. Akin and held the man and his wife, Modupe Catherine, now late, hostage at gun point.

“At this time, their children were in the church for the cross-over service. The deceased stood between the robbers and her husband and started pleading with them not to kill him. Unfortunately for the woman, one of the robbers pulled the trigger firing the deceased on her chest. They made away with their phones, laptops and cash sum of N2,200.

“Based on the sad event, operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) visited the scene and gathered items of evidential importance which were analysed leading to the arrest of one of the robbers. During interrogation, he gave his name as Isah Shobayo and confessed committing the crime. He later led detectives to arrest one Ogundimu Olalekan who served as their armourer."

Similarly, Edgal claimed that the command arrested three other robbery suspects from different parts of the state.

“At Alaba International Market: one Chinedu Kelechi Kenneth ‘m’ 34 years was arrested with a cut-to-size triple barrel gun with seven unexpended cartridges. In addition, one Acura SUV with registration number KTU 253 FL, which served as his operational car, was also recovered from him.

“At CMD Road, Ikosi Ketu Lagos, two traffic robbers, whose names are Jiwadu Yusuf Onikosi ‘m’ (32 years) a.k.a. 'Too Rugged' and Abiodun Aruya ‘m’ (38 years) a.k.a. 'No Gogo', were arrested.

“The two suspects were immediately taken to their houses for search, during which one pump action gun with two lives cartridges were recovered.

“At Olosha Bus Stop, Mushin, Lagos, on January 19, 2019, at about 0230 hours the following two armed robbery suspects were arrested viz: Adewunmi Sodiq ‘m’ (24 years) and Lateef Jimoh ‘m’ (56 years). Exhibits recovered are one locally-made double barrel pistol, criminal charms and one Volkswagen Golf with registration number XM-346-MUS."

He said all the suspects would be charged to court.