Senate To Investigate Demotion Of Federal University Otuoke Lecturers

A petition on behalf of the lecturers was raised by Andrew Uchendu, the senator representing Rivers East in the National Assembly, during the plenary session on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

The Senate has directed the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the alleged unofficial demotion of lecturers of the Federal University, Otuoke, in Bayelsa State.

On December 18, 2018, SaharaReporters had reported that at the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of the institution, the decision to demote seven professors was announced. See Also Sahara Reporters JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Among those stripped of their professorship are Leonard Shilgba of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics; Steve Nwabuzor of the Department of Civil, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Sepribo Lawson-Jack of the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering. Others are Obalade Falade, Department of Banking and Finance; Marcellina Offoha, Department of Sociology and Anthropology; Evans Eze, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, and Felina Nwadike, Department of English and Communication Studies.

However, a petition on behalf of the lecturers was raised by Andrew Uchendu, the senator representing Rivers East in the National Assembly, during the plenary session on Wednesday.

The petition is challenging the demotion by the vice chancellor of the institution, an action the lecturers refer to as "unlawful".

The matter was referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and it is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Ngige Says Buhari ‘Greatly Worried’ About ASUU Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Mobilize For ‘Independence Day’ Protest Over University Teachers Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Adekunle Ajasin University’s Vice Chancellor Mimiko Caves To Pressure And Reinstates ASUU Leader And Members
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Resident Doctors In Lagos Suspend Strike
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel: Atiku’s Media Aide — Not Atiku Himself — Was The One Who Listed Buhari's Corrupt Allies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: After Exchanging 'Sick' Letters, Buhari, Obasanjo Banter At Council Of State Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari: The Sickest Of Them All By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections There Are Plans To Rig 2019 Elections, Says TY Danjuma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo Wants To Return To Aso Rock By Hook Or Crook, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Council Of State Recommends New Minimum Wage — But It's Lesser Than N30,000
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Obasanjo Bombshell By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad