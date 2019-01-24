BREAKING: Court Convicts Ex-INEC Official Of Benefiting From $115.01m Diezani Bribes

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, convicted Nwosu on Thursday, following accusations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that that he collected N30m from the former Minister.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

Christian Nwosu, a former Administrative Secretary with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been convicted of benefiting from a sum of $115.01m that Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, paid to several people towards compromising the 2015 general election.
 
Nwosu had admitted back in October 2017 that he benefited N30 million from Diezani, however he added that it was “not directly”.

