BREAKING: Fela Durotoye 'Ready' To Step Down For Sowore or Moghalu

“To be clear, if the process produces any other candidate apart from myself, I AM READY to support whoever the consensus candidate is and to do all I can to support the coalition to win the 2019 Presidential elections for our generation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has expressed readiness to step down for either Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) or Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), if a transparent process to select a consensus candidate produces someone other than himself.

Durotoye said this on Thursday in response to the withdrawal of Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), from the race.

Ezekwesili withdrew from the race on THursday, citing the need to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ezekwesili Withdraws From Presidential Race 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Durotoye has now expressed readiness to follow suit.

“I have always believed that leadership is about service and sacrifice and today, I would like to commend Dr. (Mrs) Oby Ezekwesili @obyezeks for leading the charge to forming a viable coalition to presenting a Consensus Candidate for the 2019 Presidential elections,” he said. 

“To ensure that an alliance is formed and we present a united front, I AM READY to come into any coalition talks with my brothers Omoyele Sowore @yelesho and Prof. Kingsley Moghalu @moghalukingsley and to submit myself to any transparent process that will help us arrive at a selection of a Consensus Candidate from amongst us. 

“To be clear, if the process produces any other candidate apart from myself, I AM READY to support whoever the consensus candidate is and to do all I can to support the coalition to win the 2019 Presidential elections for our generation. 

“Once again, I implore the frontline candidates in our generation. Let us come together and seize this historic window of opportunity for our generation to select one of us to go ahead of us ... so that ALL OF US can come together and speak with one voice at the 2019 General Elections. Together, we can do the perceived impossible. Our generation is depending on us. We must not let them down.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ezekwesili Withdraws From Presidential Race
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Anger In PDP As Leo Ogor Appoints Sister Secretary Of Local Education Authority
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Judge Abandons Orji Kalu’s N7.2bn Fraud Trial Till Further Notice
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's A Bifurcated Presidency' — Sowore Says There's Miscommunication Between Buhari And Osinbajo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Sowore To Solve Nigeria's Electricity Problem 'In Less Than A Year'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Two Die At APC Presidential Rally In Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ezekwesili Withdraws From Presidential Race
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption I Was Sacked Because Of 10% Kickback, Says Ex-TETFund Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Anger In PDP As Leo Ogor Appoints Sister Secretary Of Local Education Authority
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Convicts Ex-INEC Official Of Benefiting From $115.01m Diezani Bribes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Judge Abandons Orji Kalu’s N7.2bn Fraud Trial Till Further Notice
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's A Bifurcated Presidency' — Sowore Says There's Miscommunication Between Buhari And Osinbajo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Sowore To Solve Nigeria's Electricity Problem 'In Less Than A Year'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Two Die At APC Presidential Rally In Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku’s Memo To Nigerians, From Washington: I Am A Con Artist, Suck It-up! By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Sowore, Rufai On #NGTheCandidates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad