Driver Escapes, Two Arrested As NSCDC Seizes Tanker With 33,000 Litres Of Crude Oil

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

Two suspected oil bunkers have been arrested by officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State. 

The two suspects were nabbed with a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of what was suspected to be adulterated crude oil.

The suspects are Francis Ogbe and Analogbe Kelvin.

Pedro Awili, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, who made the disclosure in Akure, said the two suspects were arrested with a towing vehicle on January 19 along the Benin/Lagos express way at Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, while on their way to Lagos.

He said investigation showed that the tanker was coming from Port Harcourt in Rivers State before it was intercepted, while the driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene.

According to Awili, the two suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

"The truck has the registration number: Lagos LSB 08 XM, and conveyed 33,000 litres of suspected crude oil.  The suspects and the exhibits will be charged to court upon completion of investigation of the case," Awili said.

Awili warned individuals to desist from dealing with illegal petroleum products or face the wrath of the law.

SaharaReporters, New York

