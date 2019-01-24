Imo APC Expels Governorship Candidate, Hope Uzodinma

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Hope Uzodinma as its governorship candidate.

The decision was announced on Thursday by Daniel Nwafor, the state chairman of the party, at a press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He accused Uzodinma of running a parallel executive, as well as working with a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), instead of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, who is also contesting for a senatorial seat on the APC platform.

Speaking on the expulsion, Nwafor said: “Senator Hope Uzodinma has been sponsoring the All Progressives Grand Alliance Senatorial candidate, Senator Osita Izunaso, instead of the APC Senatorial candidate in Imo West, Governor Rochas Okorocha. He has also been running parallel exco in his Omuma ward and issuing party cards without recourse to party excos.”

A statement signed by the Imo APC Chairman and the Secretary, Obioma Ireagwu, read: “This is to inform you that the All Progressives Congress, Omuma Ward of Oru East Local Government Area in Imo State, has expelled Senator Hope Uzodinma from the party due to certain inordinate and anti-party activities perpetrated by him and his cohorts.

“The Imo State Working Committee of our great party has examined the processes and procedures of the sanction on Senator Hope Uzodinma by his Ward as affirmed by the Local Government organ of the party in Oru East.

“Conclusively, the State Working Committee satisfied with the procedures and decision of Omuma Ward, hereby affirms the expulsion order as well."

