Schools Have Final Say On Hijab, Kenyan Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court overturned the ruling on Thursday, premising its decision on the basis that every school had the right to determine its rules.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

A Supreme Court sitting in Kenya has ruled that every school reserves the right to determine rules as it relates to school uniform.

According to Daily Nation, Supreme Court judges Njoki Ndung'u and Jackton Ojwang gave the ruling after reading the judgment on appeal by Methodist Church over wearing of hijabs in school.

The court ruled in a majority decision that an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal went against the school uniform policy.

In September 2016, the Court of Appeal had ruled that students in public schools should be allowed to items depicting their religious affiliations, on their school uniforms.

The Methodist Church had, however, challenged the ruling at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court overturned the ruling on Thursday, premising its decision on the basis that every school had the right to determine its rules.

The Methodist Church sponsors St. Paul's Kiwanjani Secondary School in Isiolo, Kenya.

A similar situation is playing out at the International School Ibadan (ISI), where the preference of some parents for their wards to wear the hijab has been opposed by the school management

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption I Was Sacked Because Of 10% Kickback, Says Ex-TETFund Boss
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Strike Will End When Govt Addresses Our Minimalist Proposal, Says ASUU President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Open Letter To ASUU President By Okafor Chiamaka Favour​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education SUBEB: 265,000 Children Are Out Of School In Bayelsa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Imo APC Expels Governorship Candidate, Hope Uzodinma
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ezekwesili Withdraws From Presidential Race
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Convicts Ex-INEC Official Of Benefiting From $115.01m Diezani Bribes
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela Durotoye 'Ready' To Step Down For Sowore or Moghalu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Confusion In The Whole Town' — Soldiers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes In Yobe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Anger In PDP As Leo Ogor Appoints Sister Secretary Of Local Education Authority
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Was Sacked Because Of 10% Kickback, Says Ex-TETFund Boss
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Two Months Late! INEC Rejects Ezekwesili's Withdrawal From Presidential Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections A Message For Atiku? US Says It Has No Preferred Candidate In Nigeria's Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Ezekwesili Describes Galadima's Allegations As 'Baseless'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Two Die At APC Presidential Rally In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad