BREAKING: Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears In Tanko Mohammed As Acting CJN

The President announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday. He said the action followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeira (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The President announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday. 

He said the action followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

The President consequently swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. 

Mohammed who hails from Bauchi state is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Onnoghen Postponed NJC Meeting Indefinitely For Fear Of Being Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Expected Onnoghen To 'Swiftly' Remove Himself, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal PHOTOS: The Swearing-In Of Tanko Mohammed As New CJN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Officials Sentenced To Seven Years In Jail For Receiving Bribes From Diezani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Apprehend Man In Lagos For Stealing Female Underwear​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Ijaw Youth Council: Onnoghen's Suspension Is Coup Against Democracy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Onnoghen Postponed NJC Meeting Indefinitely For Fear Of Being Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Protest In Lagos Over 'Obasanjo's Plans To Install Interim Government'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Expected Onnoghen To 'Swiftly' Remove Himself, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal PHOTOS: The Swearing-In Of Tanko Mohammed As New CJN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 34 Political Parties Adopt Atiku As Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Confusion In The Whole Town' — Soldiers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections A Message For Atiku? US Says It Has No Preferred Candidate In Nigeria's Presidential Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'We Can't Afford To See A Leader That Is Sick' — CSOs Urge Buhari To Declare Health Status
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Officials Sentenced To Seven Years In Jail For Receiving Bribes From Diezani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Atiku Is Evil? By Timi Olagunju
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
'There Is Problem' — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches
Military VIDEO: 'There Is Problem' — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: When Galadima's ACPN Begged Ezekwesili To Accept Its Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad