BREAKING: Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears In Tanko Mohammed As Acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeira (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The President announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He said the action followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

The President consequently swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Mohammed who hails from Bauchi state is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.