Buhari Is Weak, Let Him Go Home, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari of inefficiency.

In his address during a campaign rally in Kaduna on Thursday, Uche Secondus, the PDP National Chairman, said the ruling party has been sleeping since it got to power in 2015.

The National Chairman also took a swipe at Buhari, describing him as "weak" and urged Nigerians to “let him go home”.

Secondus said if the ruling party had not been sleeping on duty, the insecurity and other issues facing the country would have been solved.

He also sent a note of warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to attempt to rig the coming elections in favour of APC.

Secondus said: “Now is the time for you to take a stand and firmly too, to know that it is time for us to ask President Buhari to go home. Let him go home. Baba has tried. Let him go home. The energy is no longer there. And we know that by the grace of God, we need somebody with a lot of energy. We need somebody who will work for 24 hours.

“We don’t need Buhari to give this government to a cabal. If you vote for the APC, the cabal will still be in control. There will be hunger in the land. The man is weak. President Buhari is weak. He cannot rule. We advise him to go home.

“They have been sleeping on duty, that is why we have security problem in the country. They have been sleeping; that is why we have hunger in the land. Now, it is time for us to ask President Buhari to go home. Let him go home, he has tried.

“We need somebody who has experience in the private and public sectors with a lot of capacity and competence. When Atiku comes, he will provide jobs and food on your tables.”

Also speaking at the rally, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, said the ruling party “lied to Nigerians”.

He said: “They promised to revamp the economy in 2015. Today, Nigeria is said to be the headquarters of poverty. The APC promised to tackle security challenges if elected, but have they fulfilled the promise? Today, there are security challenges in the North-West, North-East and the North-Central.”

Similarly, Bukola Saraki, the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation and Senate President of Nigeria, accused the APC of peddling lies for many years and months.

He said: “Today in Nigeria and the entire North, there is no security; no jobs. Many years and months of lies, the truth must come out. Nigerians are seeing the truth now. The APC promised us security, but today, there is no security in the North-East, North-West and the North-Central. They promised us jobs but today, we have lost 10 million jobs; no jobs for the nation’s youth.”