Obasanjo Lies In The Morning, Afternoon, Night, Says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says former President Olusegun Obasanjo "lies in the morning, afternoon and night".

He stated this on Saturday afternoon at the APC presidential campaign rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Oshiomhole berated Obasanjo for equating himself to Nigeria. He also took a swipe at the former president's decision to support Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he had sworn to the contrary.

His words: “This is very important. You know in Yorubaland, we respect elders. But, when a person is an elder, lies in the morning, afternoon and night, such a person doesn’t deserve our respect, because the Yorubas say respect begets respect.

"That Baba that called Atiku a thief; he said it in the morning, afternoon and night; he wrote it in a book. Only for him to now say he has forgiven him. Is he equivalent to Nigeria? I think that is very insulting. For anyone who has been as lucky as that old, chicken farmer, who has governed Nigeria for about eleven and a half years, to say that once he forgives what was stolen, all Nigerians should forgive, is to assume that he is equivalent to Nigeria. That is not the tradition even in Yorubaland. So I ask you to please recognise that it is not over until it is over."

He urged the people to support the APC with their votes, stating that "we need to vote because our mouths cannot 'kill' them; our PVCs will ‘kill’ them."

Present at the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader; Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State; Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State; Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, among others.