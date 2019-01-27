Dangote, Unilever, NLNG, Three Other Investors To Construct 19 Federal Roads

Aliko Dangote

Arising from President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the Executive Order 007, six investors will construct 19 federal roads across 11 states in Nigeria.

The road project will span a total of 794.4km across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Minister of Finance, revealed this in a statement, adding that she will head a-13 man committee on various road and bridge projects under the pilot scheme.

The investors are Dangote Industries Plc; Lafarge Africa Plc; Unilever Nigeria Plc; Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc; Nigeria LNG Limited and China Road and Bridge Corporation Nigeria Limited.

Ahmed said the government is looking for interested investors and the country will give tax holidays to companies who invest in the country.

“Our intention is for there to be at least one significant eligible road project underway in every state of the federation within the first year of the operation of this scheme," she said.

Ahmed noted that once approved, the eligible road projects will be published in an official gazette, and modalities would be agreed upon with the investors to accelerate the implementation of the projects, the verification of eligible project costs, as well as the issuance of tax credit certificates to the Investors.

The first set of road projects under the Executive order 007 2019 are: Construction of Ashaka-Bajoga highway in Gombe State; reconstruction of Dikwa-Gambaru Ngala road in Borno State; reconstruction of Bama-Banki road in Borno State; Rehabilitation of Sharada road in Kano State; rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway/Bypass in Kaduna State; reconstruction of Birnin Gwari expressway in Kaduna State; reconstruction of Birnin Gwari – Dansadau Road in Kaduna State; reconstruction of Makurdi-Yandev-Gboko road in Benue State; reconstruction of Zone Roundabout-House of Assembly road in Benue State.

Others are reconstruction of Obajana-Kabba road in Kogi State; reconstruction of Ekuku-Idoma-Obehira road in Kogi State; construction of Adavi Eba-Ikuehi-Obeiba-Obokore Road in Kogi State; rehabilitation of Lokoja-Ganaja road in Kogi State; Ofeme community road network and bridges in Abia State; rehabilitation of Obele-Ilaro-Papalanto-Shagamu Road in Ogun State; reconstruction of Sokoto road in Ogun State; reconstruction of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos State; construction of Bodo-Bonny road and bridges across Opobo Channel in Rivers State; and rehabilitation of Benin City – Asaba road in Edo State.