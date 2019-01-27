Please Go Back To The Farms, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to embrace farming.

He made the appeal at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

He also promised that his administration would complete the Lagos-Ibadan road and rail projects by the end of 2019.

His words: "The most interesting thing that is happening to Oyo State, and this great city, is what we are going to do on the roads between Lagos and here and the railways. We have watched over the years, how lives and properties are lost on daily basis, and if a fraction of what this country was earning had been used to develop this infrastructure, people here would benefit more than in other parts of the country.

"That is why the Minister of Transportation and the Minister of Works and Housing are working very hard to make sure that the railway between Lagos and Ibadan and the road are done by the end of this year. I congratulate you for that and I congratulate the rest of Nigeria.

"The second thing: I am asking your governors to please persuade you to go back to the lands. The two previous raining seasons were good and the investment we made in agriculture in terms of fertilizer and other inputs attained greatly. We have now stopped the importation of rice virtually, and we saved hundreds of millions of dollars which we can put in infrastructure."

Also present at the rally were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader; Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman; Governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Oyo states, among others.

