Senate May Call For Emergency Session Over Onnoghen's Suspension

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2019

There are growing indications that the Upper Chamber of Nigeria's National Assembly may call for an emergency reconvening to address the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Onnoghen was suspended over allegations of a fraudulent declaration of assets. He has also been replaced by Tanko Mohammed, although in an acting capacity.

At the last sitting on January 24, the Senate had adjourned plenary till Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

However, according to a principal officer who spoke with Punch newspaper, gathered the leadership of Nigeria Senate may meet soon to determine whether to reconvene to address the issue or not.

“There are some that are pushing for the Senate to reconvene. But they don’t know the inner workings of the Senate. So, the leaders of the Senate are also afraid, because they know that they’re on a time bomb. Everybody is trying to finish well. They’re still consulting,” he said. 

It was also revealed that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are backing President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision tonsuapend Onnoghen, and would prevent any actions by the legislature to overturn the decision.

