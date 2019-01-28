APC Senators Disown Senate's Supreme Court Suit On Constitutionality Of Onnoghen's Suspension

The APC caucus of the Senate has disowned the claim by Senate President Bukola Saraki that the Senate approached the Supreme Court for clarification on the constitutionality of Walter Onnoghen's suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, on Monday, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

“It has come to the notice of the Senate APC caucus that the Senate has approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces," read the statement.

“For the records, the Senate never met to take such resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf. Consequently, the Senate APC caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”

Earlier, on Monday, Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesman of the Senate President, said the Senate had approached the Supreme Court to get clarification on the constitutionality of the President's action.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced," he said in a statement.

"Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced," he said in a statement.

"Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019, stays."

After filing the suit, the Senate then cancelled an emergency plenary it initially scheduled for Tuesday.