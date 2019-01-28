BREAKING: Lawyers Nationwide To Boycott The Courts For Two Days Over Onnoghen

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved that all its members should boycott the courts nationwide for two days (Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 January 2019) to protest the "constitutional infractions in the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria".

The body reached the decision on Monday at an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the NBA Auditorium, NBA House, Plot 1101 Muhamadu Buhari Way, Cadastral Zone A00 Central Area, Abuja.

Attendance at the NEC meeting was limited only to Statutory NEC members, who are national officers, past presidents, past general secretaries, branch chairmen, branch secretaries, branch NEC representatives and chairmen and secretaries of sections.

As all Nigerian lawyers are automatic members of the NBA, the resolution means all lawyers anywhere in the country will be absent in court for two days.

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen as the CJN on Friday and swore in Tanko Mohammed in acting capacity, leading to widespread condemnation both from home and abroad.