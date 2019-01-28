BREAKING: Lawyers Nationwide To Boycott The Courts For Two Days Over Onnoghen

As all Nigerian lawyers are automatic members of the NBA, the resolution means all lawyers anywhere in the country will be absent in court for two days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2019

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved that all its members should boycott the courts nationwide for two days (Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 January 2019) to protest the "constitutional infractions in the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria". 

The body reached the decision on Monday at an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the NBA Auditorium, NBA House, Plot 1101 Muhamadu Buhari Way, Cadastral Zone A00 Central Area, Abuja.

Attendance at the NEC meeting was limited only to Statutory NEC members, who are national officers, past presidents, past general secretaries, branch chairmen, branch secretaries, branch NEC representatives and chairmen and secretaries of sections.

As all Nigerian lawyers are automatic members of the NBA, the resolution means all lawyers anywhere in the country will be absent in court for two days.

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen as the CJN on Friday and swore in Tanko Mohammed in acting capacity, leading to widespread condemnation both from home and abroad.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Acting CJN Mohammed Presides Over Supreme Court Sitting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gives NJC Five Days To Take Over Onnoghen’s Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayemi Wins At Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers Protest Against Onnoghen's Suspension, Ask NASS To Impeach Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption US, UK, EU Acted In Haste On Onnoghen’s Suspension, Says Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen's Trial Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Retire Deputy Inspectors General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections APC Suspends Okorocha As Imo APC Campaign Coordinator
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Acting CJN Mohammed Presides Over Supreme Court Sitting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion CJN Removal: Buhari Is Illiterate President, Primitive Tribalist, Addicted To Parochial And Selective Governance By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Excludes Zakari From Collation Of Presidential Poll Results
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gives NJC Five Days To Take Over Onnoghen’s Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayemi Wins At Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Dangote, Unilever, NLNG, Three Other Investors To Construct 19 Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers Protest Against Onnoghen's Suspension, Ask NASS To Impeach Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has No Clue What Is Happening In His Government, Says Falae
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption US, UK, EU Acted In Haste On Onnoghen’s Suspension, Says Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Stop Behaving Like Vultures, ASUU Tells Vice Chancellors, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad