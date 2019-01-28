Seven Years After, #OccupyNigeria Resurrects On Social Media

Seven years after the major protests that rocked parts of Nigeria against the removal of the petroleum subsidy by the then administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, another #OccupyNigeria is brewing, albeit on social media, at the moment.

Nigerians had taken to the streets in the early days of January 2012, in a series of protests that led to a major lockdown of various parts of Abuja, Kano, Lagos as well as London.

It went on to get its personal hashtag as stakeholders and Nigerians across varying occupations came out to protest the fuel subsidy removal.

However, on Monday, the #OccupyNigeria hashtag started trending, and is mainly targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari's suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was suspended last Friday, with Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad sworn in as the acting CJN.

According to proponents of the action, the protest aims to question the President's unconstitutional approach to Onnoghen's suspension.

However, some persons have kicked against the calls for the protest, stating that there were other more important things that should have led to an #OccupyNigeria protest, such as herdsmen attacks, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, brutalism of Nigerians by security operatives, among others.

While @ejustan wrote: "How do you explain the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law to a man that believes that his wife belongs to ze other room and kitchen", with the #OccupyNigeria hashtag, @rabiuoladele5 wrote: "Why are we silent on this ASUU strike? Over three months now and all seems to be the same. Can't we just #OccupyNigeria for this?"

@yunus_creativeW wrote: "Ever since we didn't find any reasonable reason to #OccupyNigeria, despite all that is happiness in the country, until now that tyranny is fighting corruption... #OccupyNigeria", while @rizzza wrote: "#OccupyNigeria is in Full swing..Never a better Time than now. #TyrantBuhari has taken his stand. We need to take ours and save our dear nation from those who seek to destroy us. The TIME is NOW!!!!"