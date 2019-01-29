Lawyers Fail To Fully Comply With NBA's Directive To Boycott Courts Over Onnoghen

Many of the lawyers, who were in court, said they came to pick a new date, while others were in court to file processes. Some who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they were not employed by the NBA and as such, the directive to boycott court sittings is not binding on them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2019

Scanty premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja

The boycott order declared by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) nationwide over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), recorded partial compliance in Abuja as a few lawyers attended court sittings.

Checks at the Federal High Court in the nation's capital revealed that three courts had sittings, particularly those that had their cases adjourned till today.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Monday, the NBA resolved to embark on a two-day boycott of court sittings nationwide to protest Onnoghen's suspension. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers Nationwide To Boycott The Courts For Two Days Over Onnoghen 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Some lawyers in court on Tuesday

SaharaReporters gathered that many judges were not in the court as a result of the ongoing workshop for justices and judges organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

SaharaReporters, New York

